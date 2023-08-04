Watch CBS News
Local News

USS Constitution goes underway in Boston Harbor to honor Vietnam veterans

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

USS Constitution honors Vietnam veterans in Boston Harbor
USS Constitution honors Vietnam veterans in Boston Harbor 00:20

BOSTON - The USS Constitution went underway in Boston Harbor Friday in honor of Vietnam veterans.

Passengers packed the 226-year-old U.S. Navy ship as it left Charlestown Navy Yard.

Old Ironsides then fired off a 21-gun salute off Castle Island's Fort Independence.

A USS Constitution crewmember, Seaman William Cooke, was the first American service member to be buried in Vietnam back in 1845. Cooke died after a long illness during the ship's World Cruise while it was anchored off Da Nang, Vietnam.   

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 12:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.