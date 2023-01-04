Watch CBS News
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.

Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are looking for a gray Honda Accord or gray Toyota Camry that fled toward Lynn.

No other information was immediately available.

In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose. 

