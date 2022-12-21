Two teens arrested in armed robbery of letter carrier in Melrose

MELROSE - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Melrose earlier this month.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the two 16-year-old males from Somerville allegedly pointed an airsoft gun, showed a knife and demanded "postal property" from the letter carrier on Orchard Lane December 10.

Police were able to identify the suspects using video, witness interviews and other evidence.

On December 18, police located the suspects in a suspicious vehicle near a USPS collection box in Melrose. They allegedly had mail and the stolen postal property.

"Investigators further learned that the two males had allegedly heard about the idea to steal mail containing checks through TikTok trends and other places as a way to make money," the district attorney's office said.

The teens, whose names have not been released, were arraigned on Wednesday in juvenile court. Their names were not released.

The US Postal Inspection Service had announced a $50,000 reward for information leading them to the suspects.