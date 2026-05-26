Team USA World Cup roster includes New England Revolution goalkeeper, Massachusetts native

The U.S. Men's National Team revealed its 2026 FIFA World Cup roster on Tuesday, and two players with strong Massachusetts ties made the cut.

New England Revolution star Matt Turner, who started for Team USA in the 2022 World Cup, is one of three goalkeepers on the roster.

"Just to be in this position, to be in the conversation, it's a huge honor and I know that I'm ready and if my number's called," the 31-year-old Turner said in a press conference last week. "I'll give everything to represent my country like I always do."

Since competing in the 2022 World Cup, Turner fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing for three teams in England's Premier League. But a lack of consistent playing time brought him back to New England, where he regained his confidence

"It's no secret that the last few years have been challenging for my career," he said. "There's been a lot of noise but as I mentioned before, my self-belief never wavered."

Turner has put up strong numbers this season, and the resurgent Revs are top contenders in the MLS Eastern Conference.

"For me and my career, I know that everything good happened for me once the team here started winning a lot of games," Turner said. "It's been great to be in the position that we're in right now. To feel those moments of coming up big when the lights are the brightest, those are the things that I'll probably take with me to the national team."

Miles Robinson and Matt Turner of the United States during USMNT Training at Stanford on June 14, 2025 in Palo Alto, California. John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Arlington native Miles Robinson, a 29-year-old defender for FC Cincinnati, is playing the World Cup for the first time after missing the 2022 event due to a ruptured Achilles Tendon. Before going pro he played for the Boston Bolts soccer club.

According to MLSSoccer.com, Robinson went to the Cambridge Friends School before attending Arlington High School, where he played soccer as well as basketball.

"Miles' athletic IQ is off the charts," his basketball coach John Bowler told the outlet. "He was not only the most athletic player on the court, but he was also the smartest. I believe Miles would've been a D1 hoops player if that was his No. 1 sport."

Team USA's first World Cup match is June 12 against Paraguay.