Dozens of undelivered packages dumped in 2 Massachusetts towns

At Wild Birds Unlimited in Sudbury, staff members have been on somewhat of a wild goose chase this week, after discovering dozens of dumped deliveries in their recycling bin. They called Sudbury police, and then tried the phone numbers listed on the shipping labels.

"It was an odd conversation (with the recipients). 'You're a bird store? You have my parcel? Was it misdelivered to you?' 'No, your parcel unfortunately was dumped behind our store,'" explained Parker Bentley.

Fewer than four miles up Boston Post Road, as the crow flies, Wayland police were unpacking the same parcel problem. A neighbor there found four times as many items - dumped.

Wayland police retrieve 100 packages

"We retrieved the 100 packages," said Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman. "We determined all the packages were unopened and they were from a delivery company called UniUni." The packages were for residents not only in Wayland but some in Natick, Framingham and Sudbury.

While Wayland detectives work with surrounding departments and the district attorney, the delivery company is working on those deliveries they picked up from the PD.

Back in Sudbury, most people picked theirs up from the store - thanks to the staff, who took potential new customers under their wing.

"Well, these are our friends and neighbors. Then we started fielding calls and we realized how large this was; the majority of people who were calling in - we didn't have their parcel. Who knows how many are actually out there," Bentley said.

Businesses asked to check dumpsters

UniUni does some deliveries for companies like TikTok, Temu, and SHEIN. They did not respond to WBZ's request for a comment.

Wayland police are asking business owners to check their dumpsters. They encouraged residents who didn't receive a UniUni delivery to contact the original seller for a replacement or refund, and the attorney general's office to file a complaint.