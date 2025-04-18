UMass Boston student accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at Tesla facility in Kansas City

A University of Massachusetts Boston student was arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri while he was home on spring break.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Owen McIntire, a Kansas City resident.

UMass Boston said in a statement that McIntire was arrested by FBI agents who were escorted by campus police, early Friday. He was seen in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on Friday.

The university said that it will not comment on the incident at this time but will provide resources for students who are alarmed or have questions.

Alleged arson at Tesla dealership

A Kansas City police officer saw smoke coming from a Cybertruck at the dealership on March 17, just after 11 p.m., according to an affidavit. The officer found a Molotov cocktail near the smoking Cybertruck made out of an apple cider vinegar bottle and a rag, according to court documents.

The FBI says the bottle and rag are considered an "improvised incendiary bomb." FBI Boston

The officer was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames from the bottle, but was unable to extinguish the fire coming from the Cybertruck.

Two Cybertrucks and two charging stations were damaged by the fire. The FBI said that the trucks are valued at $105,485 and $107,485, and the charging stations at $550 each.

McIntire had flown home to Kansas City from Boston on March 16 and had returned to Boston on a flight on March 23. UMass Boston's spring break is from March 16 through the 23, according to the academic calendar on its website.

On the day of the incident, McIntire allegedly drove to the Parkville neighborhood, around one block away from the dealership, according to the affidavit. The documents say that he parked his car in front of someone's house and then walked to the dealership, where he allegedly set the fire. He then proceeded to run back to his car and drive away, according to the documents.

Videos and accounts from witnesses near the dealership helped identify McIntire, who was described as wearing "dark flowy clothing and a large-brimmed hat."

"Peacefully protesting is protected activity. Arson and destruction of property – are violent crimes," said FBI Boston's Acting Special Agent in Charge James Crowley. "There are productive ways to express your desire for change, but violence will never be one of them. FBI Boston's Joint Terrorism Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to bring those responsible for violent acts to justice."

He is charged with unlawful possession of any unregistered destructive device and one count of malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.

The FBI Boston and Kansas City Field Offices are investigating the case alongside the Kansas City Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.