Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds gather on Boston Common to support Ukraine after White House meeting

By Paul Burton

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts residents rally to show support for Ukraine after White House meeting
Massachusetts residents rally to show support for Ukraine after White House meeting 02:03

Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common on Saturday, holding Ukrainian flags to stand in solidarity with the country.

"We need peace. But we need fair peace for Ukraine, and we need to have some security guarantees for our country," organizer Daria Sakhniuk said. 

Rally on Boston Common for Ukraine

The rally on Saturday follows Friday's shouting match at the White House between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It's not what we expected from this meeting. It is just some disagreement, I believe, between presidents, and we will find agreements in the future," she said.

Congressman Seth Moulton says Friday's heated exchange between the presidents was as bad as it gets. He's been calling on his republican colleagues, saying that Mr. Trump's comments are very dangerous. 

"Zelenskyy needs to go to the Europeans. I hate to say it, but he clearly can't count on this administration. He needs to do what he can to see what partnerships can be forged outside of a deal with the Americans. And the third thing is try Donald Trump on a better day," Congressman Moulton said.

Around 200 people took part in Saturday's rally. During it, they took time to thank the US for its support, but they also stressed the importance of bringing about peace and ending the war. 

"Peace can be achieved very easily if Russia would leave Ukraine. So the idea of making demands of Ukraine while rockets are falling on their homes doesn't feel realistic," American Coalition for Ukraine's Alison Ruchford said.

Paul Burton
pburton628.jpg

Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.