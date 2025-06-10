Inspired by daughters, UFC fighter John "Doomsday" Howard teaches women self-defense in Mass.

This weekend John "Doomsday" Howard will enter his 50th fight when he takes on Pat Casey in a bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun. The UFC mixed-martial arts legend, and Dorchester native, will be entering the ring at 42-years-old. In between training sessions, he teaches women self-defense at his dojo in Easton, Massachusetts.

Each class has become personal. "I feel more connection, honestly teaching women versus men," explains Howard, the father of a son and three daughters. "I have experienced violence with my kids and that still hurts me. You can see me right now I am trying not to cry."

Family impacted by violence

His son and daughter were the victims of gun violence. His daughter survived a gunshot to the head, while his son was shot in the foot.

"The bullet is still lodged in her head, and because of complications, we can't remove it right now, so that comes with other complications," said an emotional Howard. "Even if you try to avoid violence sometimes violence happens."

He sees a bit of his daughters in every person he trains in self-defense.

John "Doomsday" Howard teaches a self-defense class in Easton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Those women will soon be watching him compete in his bare-knuckle boxing match. As a UFC fighter he has a mixed martial arts record of 24-13-0. This will be a new experience just using his hands.

"It's basically boxing with no gloves. I'm excited. It's my debut," said Howard.

Autism is his "superpower"

This fight comes more than a decade after Howard was diagnosed with autism.

"It explained a lot of stuff that happened in my life, and why I reacted to certain stuff," said Howard. "I treat it like a superpower. There are certain things it enhances for me, and certain things I struggle upon. It's like being Superman. You have all of these superpowers, but there is kryptonite."

Howard will try to channel those powers in the ring on June 14.