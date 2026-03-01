Massachusetts police dispatcher injured while serving with Navy during U.S.-Israeli war on Iran

The Sudbury Police Department said one of their dispatchers suffered minor injuries while serving with the United States Navy during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Owen Gerow is a 22-year-old who is serving in the Navy Reserve.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our military personnel in harms way, to include our own Owen Gerow who is currently deployed overseas with the United State Navy," Sudbury police posted on social media. "He and his colleagues experienced several missile impacts resulting in minor injuries they are mending. Please keep our military personnel in your thoughts!"

"The only thing I know is he's doing OK"

David Gerow, Owen's father, spoke over the phone to WBZ-TV. He said he last spoke to his son on Saturday by text message.

In one message, Owen said that three missiles had hit less than 50 yards from the base where he is serving. Owen texted again after that message, so his father believes he did not suffer serious injuries, but as of Sunday he had not heard anything that he had been hurt. David Gerow did not specify which base his son is deployed to.

"The only thing I know is he's doing OK. He said things get bad over there. I haven't even watched the news, I just learned about this this morning myself," David Gerow said. "He texted yesterday, he said they're staying put. He can't hear, his ears hurt him. Psychologically, he's fine."

The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that three U.S. troops have been killed by the second day of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the first American casualties of the conflict. Five U.S. service members have also been seriously wounded.

Owen Gerow has been overseas since June or July, his father said. When he returns to the United States, Owen wants to become a police officer.

"His grandfather was in the Navy. That's all Owen wanted to do when he was growing up was do what his grandfather did," David Gerow said. "I'm very proud of my son for what he's doing. He's becoming a good gentleman for this country, just by what he's doing."

Still, David Gerow said it is difficult for him as a father to be so far away from his son while he is in harm's way.

"It's tough. You can't be there for your kid. Can't pull him out of there. It's tough. I want to go over there and help him," David Gerow said. "I'm going to be so excited when he returns home to the United States. I'll give him the biggest hug ever and tell him I'm proud of what he's doing."