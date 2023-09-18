Tyreek Hill rips Patriots fans as "some of the worst" in NFL

Bill Belichick says Patriots need to learn from another "tough loss" to Dolphins

Bill Belichick says Patriots need to learn from another "tough loss" to Dolphins

Bill Belichick says Patriots need to learn from another "tough loss" to Dolphins

FOXBORO – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't a huge fan of his time at Gillette Stadium.

After the Dolphins held on for a 24-17 win Sunday night in Foxboro, Hill waved goodbye to a crowd that he said was particularly hostile.

"It felt tremendous, man. Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I'm gonna stand on that man because they're real nasty," Hill told reporters. "Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'm gonna do it again. Bye."

Hill had issues with Patriots fans in 2018 as well when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. A fan was banned for life from Gillette Stadium after throwing a beer at Hill when he scored a touchdown.

Hill found the endzone Sunday night, but the Patriots did a good job containing him overall. Hill, who racked up 215 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Chargers, had only five catches for 40 yards against New England.