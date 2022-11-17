Watch CBS News
Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

TYNGSBORO – A man standing outside his car after a minor crash on Route 3 was seriously hurt when he was hit by a passing truck that did not stop.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side in Tyngsboro near the New Hampshire border.

Massachusetts State Police said a 26-year-old Lawrence man was hit by an unidentified driver who took off.

Initially, police believed the vehicle was a tractor-trailer. They later said they now believe the man was hit by a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire a short time later.

The victim was taken by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

No further information is currently available. 

