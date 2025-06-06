Watch CBS News
Tyngsboro crash leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt as part of Route 3 is shut down

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

One person is dead and three others seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle car crash in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the northbound side of Route 3 at mile marker 89 shortly after 2:30 p.m. All northbound lanes are now closed and police said they will be closed for some time. The southbound lane has since reopened.

Massachusetts State Police said one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries. None of the victims have been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

