Tyler Bertuzzi makes solid first impression with Bruins

BOSTON -- When Tyler Bertuzzi was acquired by the Bruins last week, the first thought on many fans' minds was his scuffle with Brad Marchand a few years back. Now, the two are locker neighbors.

"I think they did that on purpose," a smiling Bertuzzi said.

Bertuzzi was in the mood for smiling, of course, because he had just finished an impressive debut with his new team. The 28-year-old was playing in his first NHL game without wearing a Red Wings sweater, and he delivered a solid performance. In 16:31 of ice time, he recorded a primary assist on the first goal of the game, fitting in seamlessly to a team that's been absolutely rolling all season long. (He also went viral for a bit after hockey Twitter noticed his lack of tape and butt end on his stick.)

Bertuzzi admitted to having felt some pregame jitters, but once the anthem was sung and the puck was dropped, he was a "full go."

"Yeah it was good just to kind of get my feet wet and do it, hear the crowd, and celebrate with the guys and be in the mix a little bit," Bertuzzi said.

"Bertuzzi here, cashing in right away, and it's a tough game to play after probably a few days off from skating and all that, new team, new system and a lot of thinking," goal scorer Charlie Coyle said, crediting Bertuzzi's vision and playmaking ability. "It was great to get that going right away. When you have a new guy and he's trying to get acclimated and probably overthinking things -- I mean, he didn't look like it tonight, but I know how that is. To capitalize right away, that can kind of help settle you down, get more comfortable, and it gives that good feeling and that confidence."

Head coach Jim Montgomery said that Bertuzzi came as advertised, and that he impressed beyond the box score.

"Just like we had anticipated. He's a hockey player, and he made a lot of plays. Set Krejci up for an open net in the second, and it popped, it rolled on his stick, or else that's in the back of the net," Montgomery said. "He's really smart with his game management, too. Like, he didn't force plays at all. He put 'em in, knowing that he likes to forecheck and his linemates like to forecheck."

Bertuzzi made sense on the third line on Saturday, slotting in for the injured Taylor Hall. Coyle said he won't be complaining if Bertuzzi remains there, and Bertuzzi himself said he's happy to work anywhere he's told.

With three newcomers -- Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov -- in the lineup plus two injuries to regular skaters (Hall and Nick Foligno), Montgomery was not dedicated to cementing anything about his lineup after Saturday's win. His only promise was that he plans to tinker.

For Bertuzzi, having contributed to the 49th victory of Boston's season left him feeling not overly worried about where his more permanent role may be.

"I'll do whatever. I'm here to just try and win hockey games," Bertuzzi said. "Wherever I play, that's where I play."