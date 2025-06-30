United Kingdom musical brings rotating stage, and rom-com to Cambridge theater

New romantic-comedy play from the United Kingdom comes to Cambridge

After several productions in the United Kingdom, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" is now entertaining the crowds in Cambridge. The production at the American Repertory Theater is the first in the U.S, highlighting how quickly one person can make a giant impact on your life.

"It's about unimportant people, doing unimportant things, that mean a lot to them," explains Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty.

He portrays Dougal, who is visiting New York for the first time to attend his estranged father's wedding.

Tutty says, "He's just this absolute whirlwind of optimism and unshakable happiness."

"He is a ball of life," says co-star Christiani Pitts. "Him being dropped into my world, it seems like it could be a catastrophe, but it's also the most amazing thing. It's so unexpected."

Pitts' character Robin is a jaded New Yorker and sister of the bride, who reluctantly picks Dougal up from the airport.

The musical takes place over the next 36 hours, as the two travel across the city to pick up the wedding cake. Along the way, they sing pop songs about everything from Christmas to looking for love on Tinder, learning about each other along the way.

Pitts says, "A theme of our show is layers and baggage and constantly unraveling and opening yourself up and closing yourself back up when you're uncomfortable."

Rotating set changes at the same time as the relationship

Reinforcing that idea is the rotating set, made from luggage pieces of various sizes, which open up and become something new.

"It's so malleable," explains Tutty. "There's so many little crevices and cupboards and drawers and it's just so exciting."

As the set transforms, so does the relationship between the two characters.

"They evolve because of the interaction, not because someone told them to," says Pitts. "These two people have no desire to change one another. They just want each other to be the best versions of themselves. And I think that's why you root for them."

You can see "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge through July 13th.