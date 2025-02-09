Two Green Line trains derail after early morning collision in Somerville; five injured

BOSTON - A Green Line train hit a parked train at the MBTA East Somerville Station early Sunday morning. Five people were taken to the hospital.

Five injured in train crash

The collision, which caused one car on each of the two-car trains to derail, happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The in-service train had five passengers aboard at the time of the collision.

All four Green Line operators involved in the accident were taken to the hospital. One of the passengers on the train was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with a neck injury. All of the victims were conscious and alert. Nothing else is known about their condition.

Green Line E branch: Shuttle buses replace service between Medford/Tufts and North Station while personnel continue to investigate an accident at East Somerville last night. D Branch has resumed regular service to Union Square. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 9, 2025

Collision under investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the collision and is expected to arrive on the scene sometime on Sunday. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) was also notified of the collision. The cause of the collision has not been released.

Shuttle buses are available between North Station and Medford/Tufts Station while the investigations are ongoing.

"The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains," the MBTA said in a statement.