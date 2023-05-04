It Happens Here: Self-taught chocolatier shares lessons from around the world in Boxboro shop

BOXBORO - Two friends are sharing their love of world travel and finding sweet success with their small business in Boxboro.

Lavanya Selvaraj wanted to re-create the British truffles that her best friend Neethu loved when they were studying in Scotland. Despite no training in chocolate, or even desserts, the result was magical and surprising. That gave the lifelong friends an idea - why not share them with the world?

"I just went door by door. I even walked to couple stores from my home. I didn't even have a car at that time," Selvaraj told WBZ-TV.

It turns out what was different about these truffles was what made them so popular. The flavors are unique and wistful, inspired by both the friendship and their travels.

There is Indian chai, cayenne pepper, sweet basil, lavender matcha tea, caramelized fig and even fireball whiskey. They all look almost too good to eat. Selvaraj said the truffles take three days to make.

"Because it's all hand painted and I need to leave it to dry and then make a shell and then make a ganache and then cap it off," she said.

The hand painted, artistic little creations were an immediate hit. The shop Two Friends Chocolates was born in Boxboro, with its one and only employee, who does it all by hand.

Born and raised in India, this world traveler turned mom brings the flavors of her journeys to this quiet little community.

Two Friends Chocolates is now available at 60 stores around New England and in Whole Foods. You can go to their shop in Boxboro or order on their website.