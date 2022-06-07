Two construction workers seriously hurt in Acushnet collapse
ACUSHNET - Two workers were badly hurt in a construction accident in Acushnet when a wooden truss installed on a new garage collapsed.
The workers fell 12 feet and then the truss fell onto them. One of the workers was briefly trapped and sustained head injuries.
Both workers were rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with serious injuries. Federal safety officials are investigating what happened.
