Watch CBS News
Local News

Two construction workers seriously hurt in Acushnet collapse

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Two workers seriously injured in Acushnet construction accident
Two workers seriously injured in Acushnet construction accident 00:17

ACUSHNET - Two workers were badly hurt in a construction accident in Acushnet when a wooden truss installed on a new garage collapsed.

The workers fell 12 feet and then the truss fell onto them. One of the workers was briefly trapped and sustained head injuries.

Both workers were rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with serious injuries. Federal safety officials are investigating what happened.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.