Two cars stolen, police equipment taken from another car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge Police are looking for two people after two cars were stolen and at least one other was broken into on Sunday morning.

Initially, officers were called to a gas station on Mass. Ave around 5:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm going off. They found the business had been broken into and two cars, a 2007 Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus, had been stolen

The Mercedes SUV was found abandoned nearby but police have not located the other car yet.

During the investigation, officers learned the locked, personal car of an off-duty Cambridge Police officer that was parked in the North Cambridge area had been broken into. The officer's identification card, ballistic vest, and two loaded firearm magazines were taken, police said. No guns were stolen.

Police want to identify a White woman with blonde hair and a Black man who were seen in surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.