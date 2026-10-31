3 taken to hospital after fire blazes through home in Boston, displaces 11

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire tore through a multi-family house in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a home on Kerwin Street just before 8 a.m.

Resident Kevaugh Davis told WBZ-TV his son woke him up to say he saw smoke in his room.

"He pointed up and I see smoke. The next thing you know, I see smoke coming from my mom's room and the door was closed just a little bit. I pushed it open, and her whole mattress was in flames," Davis said.

Davis' mom was not in the room, but he quickly jumped into action calling 911 and alerting his neighbors upstairs. But the fire spread rapidly, reaching all three floors and the side of the house next door.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning. CBS Boston

One 911 call came in at the same time as the shift change for the fire crews, allowing for double the response.

"A lot of off duty firefighters responded, which aided in the rescue of eight people with ground ladders in the back rear of the building," District Fire Chief Harry Brienza said.

The Boston Fire Department said eight adults and three children were displaced by the fire. Three people were taken to the hospital. They're all expected to make a full recovery.

"It was a very scary picture," said Dana Voronina, who lives in the house across the street. "I've never seen something awful that close. I pray for the people that managed to get out of the building and I hope everybody's safe."

"You can always buy everything back. It's not that big of a deal. Just happy that we made it," Davis said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.