Two 11-year-olds injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

BROCKTON - Two 11-year-olds were injured after being hit by a car on Warren Avenue in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.

Both of the children were taken to the hospital, and one of them was airlifted to a Boston hospital. Police said both children's injuries were not life-threatening.

Brockton Police said the driver involved in the accident stayed on scene and they are still investigating what happened.