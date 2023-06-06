Watch CBS News
Local News

Two 11-year-olds injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Two 11-year-olds injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton
Two 11-year-olds injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton 00:30

BROCKTON - Two 11-year-olds were injured after being hit by a car on Warren Avenue in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.

Both of the children were taken to the hospital, and one of them was airlifted to a Boston hospital. Police said both children's injuries were not life-threatening.

Brockton Police said the driver involved in the accident stayed on scene and they are still investigating what happened. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 6:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.