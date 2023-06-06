Two 11-year-olds injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton
BROCKTON - Two 11-year-olds were injured after being hit by a car on Warren Avenue in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
Both of the children were taken to the hospital, and one of them was airlifted to a Boston hospital. Police said both children's injuries were not life-threatening.
Brockton Police said the driver involved in the accident stayed on scene and they are still investigating what happened.
