Twins, one with cerebral palsy, compete together at Massachusetts track event. "This is the happiest kid."

Twins, one of them with cerebral palsy, competed together at a statewide Massachusetts track event for athletes of all abilities, bringing joy to their parents' eyes and tears to others.

Sam Faria, a junior at Holliston High School, and his brother Daniel competed in the Massachusetts Unified Track and Field Championships earlier this month. The twins, born just minutes apart, have always done everything together and this was no exception. Sam was proud to push his brother over the finish line in the 100-meter dash and they took second place.

Competing together as brothers

"We came in with the idea of winning but it was a far, far reality," said Sam. "And although we didn't come in first place, second place finish in the 100-meter dash was a big blessing for the both of us. And I remember getting on the track like, man, am I really nervous right now, I've been in so many 100-meter dashes over the past two months but this one just felt different. And I looked at Dan and he's smiling, he's pretty much telling me, 'Dude, why are you so nervous?'"

That wasn't all. The brothers also competed in the shot put.

"I would grab Daniel's hand, I would place it in here, I'd tell him smile when you're ready and when he smiles, he's ready and one, two, and we throw it on three," said Sam.

They also had support from their Holliston track coach, Mike Mullen.

"It's not just about winning but it's just getting a chance to do it together," said Mullen. "Did they win first place? No but they did something better and that's compete together as brothers and I think that's better than any first place win. A coach from Natick even reached out and said he was moved to tears by it."

Daniel's nurse and caretaker Bianca Monteiro had nothing but joy to share as she reflected on the moment.

"We finally made it. Daniel was finally seen," said Monteiro. "Sam did the impossible, he took his brother to a track meet that most kids never get that potential, never get that chance to do, to see them finally so happy to be part of something. You have to see their abilities, not the disabilities."

Sam, who also plays quarterback for the football team, said he can't imagine his life without his brother Daniel.

"We're best friends"

"I wouldn't say it was like other twins, I do think our experience is unique," said Sam. "I think that my whole life I've been made to believe we should be another way or that I'm missing out on having a 'real brother.' Love is experienced and really cherish it. It's OK to be different. We're best friends. Daniel gives me more of what I would have here. Because this is the happiest kid, this kid is the happiest kid you will meet. He lives life to the fullest."

The boys' mother, Consuelo Olivera Faria, said seeing them compete together should be a message to the world about people with disabilities - don't count them out.

"So emotional just seeing them doing that together, because Daniel being like that, people think he has a miserable life. Or bored. But they proved that is not true, they can be happy, they can enjoy life," said Faria.