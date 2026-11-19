Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as "Turtleboy," was back in a Boston courtroom Thursday morning as a judge denied an attempt by prosecutors to put him in jail before his trial is set to start.

The commonwealth alleged that Kearney, who covered the Karen Read case extensively, has violated his bail conditions. They say he read text messages sent by Jennifer McCabe, one of the witnesses in the Read trial, during one of his Turtleboy livestreams, despite being warned not to.

Kearney's defense lawyer said the content he read on the livestream was already in the public domain. Judge Christopher Belezos on Thursday did not revoke Kearney's bail, but did change the conditions of his release.

"Any material which is impounded or protected by this court is not to be broadcast, rebroadcast, published, addressed in any public forum by Mr. Kearney," the judge said. "Are we clear on this? No mistakes."

Prosecutors have tried to revoke his bail before, and a Suffolk Superior Court judge told Kearney in April that he was "walking on kind of thin ice."

McCabe was a key witness in both of Read's trials, and the defense claimed she played a central role in framing Read for the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Earlier this month, prosecutors say McCabe reported to her victim witness advocate that Kearney was on a livestream reading messages from her cell phone, which were provided as part of the discovery process.

"Telling the defendant that from now on he must obey the orders of the court which he has already enthusiastically and knowingly defied obviously will not suffice," prosecutors wrote in a court filing. "This court should revoke his recognizance, or, if it is unwilling to do so, fashion a sanction with suitable teeth."

Kearney was charged in 2023 with nine counts of witness intimidation in the Read case. He had been writing about the Read case for months and recorded himself confronting witnesses.

The trial, which was scheduled to start in December, was pushed back on Thursday to Feb. 1, 2027 due to conflicts with another trial the judge is presiding over.

Kearney has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his defense asserts he was exercising his First Amendment right to cover the Read trial for his blog. He and Read are also facing a defamation lawsuit filed by McCabe and other trial witnesses.