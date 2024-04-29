Massachusetts colleges pressure pro-Palestinian protesters to dismantle encampments before graduation

BOSTON - At Tufts University, the administration joined a string of colleges now pressuring protesters to clear out in time for graduation. "With commencement coming I understand a lot of seniors are feeling mixed opinions about it," said Tufts student Sofia Meng.

In a statement, Tufts leaders wrote "...now the encampment must end, ideally peacefully and voluntarily, so we can prepare the campus for Commencement."

"If people are being or feeling harassed, it's important to hear them out I think," said Tufts student Rob Griffith.

Northeastern University protesters in court

Also Monday in West Roxbury District Court, students got a glimpse of what the alternative could look like. Of nearly 100 people arrested in an overnight raid on the Northeastern University campus over the weekend, about 30% were students, faculty, and staff. The school cited threats made against Jews, though some say they were shouted by opposition protesters.

MIT president says this "needs to end soon"

At MIT Monday, protesters danced in a circle at an encampment on Kresge lawn after the school's president put out a video message. "We are open to further discussion about the means of ending the encampment, but this particular form of expression needs to end soon," said MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

"Right now, I don't see how it could affect graduation. I think it should be OK," said graduate student Fardina Habib, as she watched the protesters dance.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts CBS Boston

"I think it's just a difficult situation that the president has been put into, given the political situation in the country right now," said MIT student Sebastian Ives.

At Harvard, The Crimson reports students camped out in the Yard were handed slips over the weekend saying they could be disciplined or even face having their degrees withheld.

Emerson College students return to alley after arrests

At Emerson College, students were back in the alley off Boylston Street Monday, after last week Boston Police rounded up nearly 120 pro-Palestinian protesters in the same spot.