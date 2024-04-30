UCLA leaders declare pro-Palestinian encampment as unlawful, orders everyone to leave

It's been almost a week since protesters built a tent city at UCLA, but on Tuesday night, university leaders declared the camp unlawful.

They ordered everyone to leave or face arrest.

"The established encampment is unlawful and violates university policy," the university wrote. "Law enforcement is prepared to arrest individuals in accordance with applicable law. Non-UCLA persons are notified to leave the encampment and depart the campus immediately."

The administration also asked students, staff and faculty to leave.

"Those who choose to remain — including both students and employees — could face sanctions," the university wrote. "For students, those sanctions could include disciplinary measures such as interim suspension that, after proper due process through the student conduct process, could lead to dismissal."

The protesters released a statement claiming they will not leave.

"We will not leave. We will remain here until our demands are met. You justify the mistreatment of students in the encampment in the same way you justify your complicity in the Palestinian genocide," the protesters wrote in a statement.

They also called on students and "other members" of the community to join their movement.

"Administration wants you to believe that this movement is futile," they wrote. "While the administration publicly condemns us, they privately negotiate with us because the collective power of unified students threatens them."

The demands include divestment from Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters and Jewish students clashed after the encampment blocked the way to the library in the middle of midterms.

"It doesn't make any sense to me that students on our campus can simply intimidate you by standing there putting their arms out and block you," sophomore Declan Foley said. "I don't have passionate feelings about this situation at all. I just want to get to class."