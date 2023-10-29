Patriots turn Tua Tagovailoa interception into go-ahead touchdown in Miami

BOSTON -- The bulk of the first quarter in Miami was a defensive struggle between the Patriots and Dolphins. Fittingly, it was defense that led to the first points of the game.

With the Dolphins facing a second-and-9 at their own 36-yard line, Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore bullied his way into the backfield and sacked the quarterback for a loss of six yards. On the next snap, Kyle Dugger read Tua Tagovailoa's eyes and perfectly read the play, stepping in front of an in-cutting Tyreek Hill and picking off the pass.

Dugger secured the interception and then got to his feet, running for 15 yards to set the Patriots up in position for at least a field goal.

But the Patriots' offense wanted more and got it, with Mac Jones connected with a crossing Kendrick Bourne on third-and-4. Bourne had gotten himself open and turned it into a 24-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

For Bourne, it was his fourth touchdown of the season. His career-high is five.

That score gave the Patriots -- who entered the day as 8.5-point underdogs -- a 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa, though, made up for his miscue on the following drive, connecting with Tyreek Hill on a long touchdown to tie the game before the end of the first quarter.