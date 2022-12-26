Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, putting status for Patriots game in question

BOSTON -- The Patriots and Dolphins will play on New Year's Day, with both teams' seasons hanging in the balance. When that game kicks off in Foxboro, the Dolphins may not have their starting quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, putting his status for Sunday's game into question.

Tagovailoa played the entirety of Sunday's loss to the Packers, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions. But Tagovailoa disclosed some symptoms on Monday, prompting his placement in protocol.

ESPN's Adam Schefter spotlighted one play that might have caused the injury.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa, of course, suffered a frightening concussion earlier this season, when he absorbed two hits to the head in a five-day span and was unconscious on the field in Cincinnati in Week 4. But he returned three weeks later and has played in every Miami game since suffering that injury.

If Tagovailoa is not cleared in time to play this weekend, Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback for the Dolphins. Bridgewater has completed 37 of his 60 passes this season for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Dolphins have lost four straight games, dropping them to 8-7 on the season. The Patriots, meanwhile, have gone 1-4 since Thanksgiving, dropping their record to 7-8. The Dolphins currently occupy the third and final wild card spot in the AFC, but they can lose that spot by losing to the Patriots this weekend.