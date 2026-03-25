TSA wait times hit "6 to 8 hours" for woman flying from Houston to Logan Airport in Boston

TSA wait times are still painfully long at airports across the country because of the partial government shutdown. Even if you avoid the problem by leaving Logan Airport in Boston, you will likely run into it when you fly home.

Exhausted travelers flying into Boston from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, said they spent several hours in TSA lines before getting on their flights Tuesday.

Nay Dedrick of Dorchester was to supposed to arrive in Boston at 6 p.m. Monday, but said she missed her flight after waiting "6 to 8 hours" in the long security line in Houston.

"TSA was only 2 people working," she said. "The line started downstairs and went all the way down to the basement, and then it goes all the way back up to the third floor."

So, she slept at the airport and tried again on Tuesday.

"It's very frustrating. I'm very tired," Dedrick said after finally arriving home in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

Travelers wait in long security lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas on March 23, 2026. RONALDO SCHEMIDT /AFP via Getty Images

Mary Jo Kane of Jamaica Plain arrived at the airport in Houston nearly six hours before her 7 a.m. flight to Boston Tuesday.

"I got there at 2-2:15 (a.m.) and then you go to the TSA and it's kind of like Disney World during school vacation week," she said.

One thing these travelers had in common is sympathy for TSA agents.

"I commend them," Dedrick said.

"These people came in here, they're not getting paid. Maybe their pay is deferred, but would you come into work?," Kane said.

TSA agents have now gone 40 days without pay since the Department of Homeland Security stopped getting funding from the government.