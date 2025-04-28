Trump signs immigration executive order, Boston mayor prepared for worst case scenario

During his first 100 days of his second term, President Donald Trump has used federal funding as leverage to tackle his key policies issues. The latest threat is pointed right at states and cities that do not comply with his federal immigration policies.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order that tasks the Department of Justice to create a list of states and cities that, "obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws." The EO went on to state those municipalities or states that do not comply, could have federal grants pulled.

There are several so-called sanctuary cities in Massachusetts. There is a state law, and a city ordinance in Boston, that prohibits state or local police officers from helping, or interfering with, the work of federal agents such as ICE.

"The law is clear, and they are violating it and this administration is going to take action," said Trump's so-called Border Czar, Tom Homan, at the White House on Monday. "I don't think any elected mayor, any elected governor should want public safety threats, those here illegally in the United States, public safety threats, walking through the community."

Boston gets $300M in federal funding

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city gets about $300 million in annual federal funding. Wu said most of that goes to housing, education and public safety initiatives.

The mayor said those congressionally appropriated funds should not be eliminated by the stroke of a president's pen, but said her proposed budget the city council is currently combing over accounts for the potential of lost revenue streams.

"That budget does enough for us to prepare for worst case scenarios but not jump to conclusion that we need to slash city services right now," said Wu. "This is an issue that isn't about red states or blue states, it's all families. The most basic thing that we all want is safety for our kids for our seniors."

Trump's executive order asked the Attorney General to create and publish the list of states and cities within 30 days.