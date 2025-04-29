Harvard president apologizes after report released on antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus

Harvard University is promising change after a new report on antisemitism and Islamophobia revealed disturbing information. It is a brutally honest look in the mirror for one of the most elite universities in the country.

At more than 500 pages, the set of reports found the university dropped the ball in its handling of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus starting on October 7, 2023 through the encampments that took over Harvard Yard.

The task forces were put together by then Harvard interim-President Alan Garber. They interviewed dozens of students and faculty on their experiences over the course of the year. Jewish students reported feeling unsafe walking around campus and being bullied to the "periphery of campus."

Threats, doxing on campus

Pro-Palestinian and Muslim students reported dealing with threats and doxing. The trend is used to publish private or identifying information with intent to embarrass or expose. It is illegal in at least six states, not including Massachusetts.

The report found students complained about one sided curriculum, speakers, and panels. Students also repeatedly reported being bullied or feeling unsafe on campus. Those complaints, according to students, were often met with a lack of response or follow-up.

In the report on antisemitism, one student recalled, "Despite reaching out to every office, everyone says it's not their problem."

"Right now, people feel like nobody cares," said another. "We all understand it's open season."

Harvard president apologizes

Harvard's President published a letter Tuesday where he apologized for failing to meet "the high expectation" of the campus community.

The Harvard Crimson reported the Department of Health and Human Services requested these reports be handed over by Friday.

The university said it had already made changes following a preliminary release of the report's findings. Harvard has now officially made doxing against its code of conduct and listed as bullying, students and faculty will undergo antisemitism training, and there is currently a review of bias curriculum.