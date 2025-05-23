International student at Harvard says Trump's actions have caused "a lot of havoc"

When the Trump administration announced its plan to ban Harvard University from enrolling international students earlier this week, it sent shockwaves of uncertainty through households around the world.

On Friday, Harvard sued the White House over its efforts and a federal judge quickly put a temporary block on the measure. Students are waiting to see if that ruling sticks with a hearing scheduled for next week.

Harvard says 27% of its total enrollment are international students who represent at least 147 countries. Abdullah Shahid Sial is one of them.

"It has definitely caused a lot of havoc. A lot of panic," said Sial, who learned of the news on a flight to Japan.

Harvard students in limbo

A rising junior from Pakistan, Sial is a Harvard Student Body co-president who said his status with the school is in limbo. He also said some students started transferring from the university last semester due to the uncertainty of the feud between the White House and university.

"The U.S. also benefits heavily, heavily from these international students coming in because clearly they represent the best of their respective countries," said Sial. "When they come here, they start businesses, they work in different companies, they create a lot of employment. Silicon Valley was built by the children of immigrants and that's a massive part of the U.S. economy."

Students work their entire life to build the resume and credentials to get accepted into Harvard. It's notoriously one of the toughest schools to get into. Giulio Pellieno got his golden ticket with an acceptance to study economics as a freshman this fall.

"It's quite unreal to be accepted to such a great university," said Pellieno who lives in Germany. "I have looked up to the U.S. for its boldness and tech ideas and innovativeness and I still do. But I think the whole situation really tests the belief in American higher education because it's really unsettling and unsure for me."

Trump on Harvard University

On Friday, President Trump spoke in the Oval Office for the first time on his efforts to ban international students from Harvard and a judge's temporary restriction.

"Billions of dollars has been paid to Harvard. How ridiculous is that? Billions. And they have $52 billion as an endowment. They have $52 billion," Trump said. "So, Harvard is going to have to change its ways."