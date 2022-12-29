Truck hits bridge on Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, pneumatic lift sheared off
NEWTON - A truck hit a bridge and tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton Thursday morning.
The truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike shortly after 9 a.m.
"Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off," State Police said in a tweet.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Police said there were minor injuries.
The inbound side of the Pike was down to one lane in that area. Newton Police said the bridge is closed to traffic above the highway while it's being inspected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.