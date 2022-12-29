Truck hits bridge on Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, pneumatic lift sheared off

NEWTON - A truck hit a bridge and tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton Thursday morning.

The truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike shortly after 9 a.m.

"Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off," State Police said in a tweet.

UPDATE-Right lane and BDL of Pike under Auburn St. Bridge in #Newton remain closed for inspection/repairs. Bridge is closed to traffic until work is completed. Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off. https://t.co/H0T9hEFIYp pic.twitter.com/jJP4LSxlgf — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2022

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Police said there were minor injuries.

The inbound side of the Pike was down to one lane in that area. Newton Police said the bridge is closed to traffic above the highway while it's being inspected.