Trimmed-down Mac Jones learned a lot about nutrition in first NFL offseason

BOSTON -- Last year, everything was new for Mac Jones. But with a successful rookie season under his belt, the quarterback was able to add some nutritional education to his repertoire.

The 23-year-old met with the media on Monday following the Patriots' first on-field OTA session of the spring, and he shared that he spent a lot of focus in the offseason getting in better shape.

"I think every year, you want to do like a self-diagnosis of how you felt for the games, your body fat, all that stuff. And for me, just cleaning up my diet. I've learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff," Jones said. "So I'm kind of taking what I learned that I feel would help me, and apply it."

The results have been evident, with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne noticing that a certain part of Jones is notably absent this year.

"He looks really good -- his stomach is gone," Bourne said through a wide smile. "And he looks really good. He's definitely a pro's pro now."

While Jones said that he put a lot of focus on cutting down on his body fat, he's also in the business of adding strength and maintaining weight in order to be able to withstand the physical rigors that come with playing in the NFL.

"At the same time, I need to maintain my weight and be able to take hits, so there's a fine balance for every player," Jones said. "Every player's different and for me, I've definitely trimmed down on the body fat a little bit, and then I'll get a chance to build back up before the season starts and be able to absorb the hits."