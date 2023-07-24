After spending weekend with Portland, Trevor Story's rehab assignment moving to Worcester

WORCESTER -- After spending the weekend with the Portland Sea Dogs, Trevor Story will now take his rehab assignment to Worcester. The shortstop will join the WooSox as the team returns to Polar Park for a six-game homestand.

Story played for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery in January over the weekend, appearing in three games for the Sea Dogs. He saw five innings of action at shortstop on Friday, played a full game at DH on Saturday, and then got five more innings at short on Sunday.

Story went 2-for-8 at the plate over his three games, blasting a three-run homer for Boston's Double A affiliate on Friday night. He walked twice and struck out five times with Portland.

He also made a nice play in the field on Sunday.

Story's rehab assignment cannot exceed 20 days, but he'll likely need all of that time to get back into playing shape following such a long layoff.

Last year, Story was limited to 94 games in his first season with Boston due to a number of ailments. He hit .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBI for the Red Sox in 2022.