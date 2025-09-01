Trevor Story hit a wild, unique Fenway Park home run against the Guardians

It took a few extra minutes and a video review, but Trevor Story eventually ended up with his 23rd home run of the season during Monday's Red Sox-Guardians game at Fenway Park. It was a truly unique Fenway Park homer that involved The Pesky Pole, but not your average short shot around the famous foul pole in right field.

With the Red Sox on top of the Guardians, 5-3, in the bottom of the sixth in Monday's matinee, Story lofted a fly ball to right off Cleveland reliever Jakob Junis. Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus gave chase and made a leaping attempt at the ball, which he initially caught in the field of play.

But Kayfus' momentum carried him toward the stands, and his glove hit The Pesky Pole and then a fan, which caused the ball to fall out of his glove. As expected, the play caused a lot of confusion on the field.

Umpires met to discuss whether it was a home run, a ground-rule double, or a foul ball. They eventually landed on foul ball. Boston manager Alex Cora didn't like that decision, and challenged that it was a homer.

Cora was right. After a quick review, the call was overturned and Story was awarded a 306-foot round-tripper that would only happen at Fenway Park. Since Kayfus caught the ball in fair territory and the foul pole knocked it out of his glove, it was ruled a home run for Story to give Boston a 6-3 lead.

One replay later, it's a Pesky Pole HR! pic.twitter.com/KCZusukQRe — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2025

The Red Sox have had some luck with short homers this season. Back on June 4, Ceddanne Rafeala wrapped one around The Pesky Pole against the Los Angeles Angels for a 308-foot walk-off homer to lift Boston to an 11-9 victory.

Story's homer Monday was a few feet shorter and required a little more video work, but it will go down as one of the oddest and unique homers hit at Fenway Park. That's just how things are going for the shortstop, who is having an incredible resurgence season for Boston.

For the year, Story is now batting .260 with a team-high 23 homers and 86 RBI.