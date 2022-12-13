Brown, Cajuste active for Patriots on Monday night; Harris to miss second straight game

BOSTON -- The Patriots offensive line got some good news ahead of kickoff on Monday night. Tackles Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste are both active and ready to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both players had been listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report, but have been cleared for action in Monday night's must-win game for the Patriots. Brown played through an illness in Week 13's loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Cajuste missed the game with a calf injury.

Having both players in action should help Mac Jones against a blitz-heavy Arizona defense. But one guy they will not be blocking for Monday night is running back Damien Harris, who will miss his second straight game with a thigh injury that he suffered in a Week 12 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota.

With Harris out of the mix, the Patriots will once again rely heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson out of the backfield. Stevenson leads New England with 734 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also has a team-high 56 receptions on the season. Rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong could also see some run out of the New England backfield on Monday night.

Here is New England's full list of inactives for Monday night:

Cameron McGrone is an interesting inclusion on the list, considering he was just elevated from the practice squad a few hours ago. Had McGrone played, it would have been the NFL debut for the 2021 fifth-round pick.

Before leaving for Arizona on Saturday, the Patriots ruled out wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), OT Isaiah Wynn (foot), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin).

WBZ-TV is the place to be for Monday night's Patriots-Cardinals clash in Arizona! Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m., and we'll wrap it all up with Patriots 5th Quarter after the game!