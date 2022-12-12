Patriots elevate Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone from practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Cardinals

BOSTON -- The Patriots elevated a pair of linebackers ahead of the team's Monday night tilt against the Cardinals in Arizona. New England has promoted Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone to its game-day roster.

The promotions should give the Patriots a little more athleticism along their front seven, which could come in handy against an dual threat quarterback in Arizona's Kyle Murray. This is the second time this season that Collins has been elevated from the practice squad and the first for McGrone, whom New England drafted in the fifth round in 2021.

McGrone was drafted out of Michigan shortly after he tore his ACL, and the Patriots said the prospect would likely miss his rookie season as he rehabbed. That was indeed the case, and if McGrone sees the field on Monday, it will mark the linebacker's NFL debut.

The 22-year-old was spotted walking into State Farm Stadium with head coach Bill Belichick on Monday night:

Bill Belichick arrives and heads to the locker room with practice-squad LB Cameron McGrone, who has been elevated for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/lzFhfbqwFv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 12, 2022

Collins was signed to the practice squad back in October, and was promoted to the active roster for Week 7's tilt against the Chicago Bears -- also on Monday Night Football. Collins played 22 defensive snaps for the Patriots that evening.

