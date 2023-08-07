Trent Brown says an injury has led to his light workload in training camp -- not a contract issue

Sports Final: Steve Burton, Mike Reiss discuss the pace of the Patriots offense under Bill O'Brien

FOXBORO -- Patriots tackle Trent Brown has been frustrated all training camp. But those frustrations -- and his light workload this summer -- are not contract-related.

"Not at all," Brown said as he laughed off that notion following Monday's practice behind Gillette Stadium.

Brown was in pads when he took the field for Monday's practice. But he was mostly a bystander again when the session got underway and only participated in a few drills. Throughout camp, the big tackle has mostly put in his work on the conditioning field.

Brown said Monday that his limited nature throughout camp is due to an injury and has nothing to do with his contract. He added that he's working hard to get back on the field.

"It's definitely frustrating, but I'm doing everything I can to get back on the field," said Brown. "Listening to the training staff and doing everything they ask of me so I can get back out here and be healthy.

"I wish I could be out here every day and never miss a day," he added.

Brown said he is "absolutely" hopeful that he can play in Week 1 when the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.

New England has yet to practice with the team's starting offensive line this summer. At least starting center David Andrews was back on Monday after missing Sunday's practice, but he was the only starter on the line. Riley Reiff played left tackle with Atonio Mafi at left guard, while Conor McDermott occupied right tackle and Kody Russey was at right guard.

"Not a lot of continuity yet, but we do a lot of work outside of practice," Brown said of the New England offensive line. "If it's a plug-and-play, next-man-up mentality, I think we'll be fine."

Quarterback Mac Jones shared that optimism on Monday.

"The offensive line is doing great," said Jones. "There are some injuries but those guys are doing a great job to try to keep the pocket clean. They've made a lot of progress and [offensive line] coach [Adrian] Klemm and [offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien] have done a great job explaining everything to them.

"It's good to see them come together," added Jones. "You never know when there is going to be an injury during a game and the five of them are coming together."

The Patriots will hit the practice field again Tuesday before getting a day off Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.