Trent Brown a healthy scratch for Patriots in Week 17 vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- Trent Brown was taken off the Patriots' injury report on Friday. On Sunday, however, he was on the team's inactive list for their matchup against the Bills in Orchard Park.

Brown is a healthy scratch for the Patriots as they get set to take on the 9-6 Bills at Highmark Stadium. It's been a tumultuous season for the left tackle, who has played well at times but struggled at others. His motivation level has been called into question, and he played just 36 percent of the team's offensive snaps in last week's win in Denver. Brown being inactive on Sunday is a performance-based decision more than a health-related one by the team.

With Brown inactive, the Patriots will be rolling with Michael Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, and the recently elevated Andrew Stueber as their tackles on Sunday. Lowe will likely get the start at left tackle in place of Brown.

Being inactive on Sunday has a big financial ramification for Brown, who will be a free agent after the season.

With Trent Brown being inactive today he will not earn any of his $6.5M in playing-time incentives — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space is 519,867 (@patscap) December 31, 2023

Here's the full list of New England's inactives for Sunday's game:

Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, despite making the trip to Buffalo on Saturday. The New England offense will also be without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose season came to an end Saturday when the team placed him on IR.

On defense, the Patriots will have Kyle Dugger despite the starting safety battling a virus during the week. That's big for New England, with Jabrill Peppers inactive with a hamstring injury. Jalen Mills, Marte Mapu, and Adrian Phillips will have to step up to replace Peppers, who is one of the best safeties at defending the run.

Corner Marco Wilson, who was awarded to New England off waivers on Wednesday, is active for the Patriots on Sunday.