Trea Turner sets free agent market for shortstops with 11-year, $300 million deal with Phillies

BOSTON -- There is one team out of the running for Xander Bogaerts, which is good news for the Boston Red Sox. But the shortstop market has now been set, and that is bad news for the Boston Red Sox.

That is, assuming, the Red Sox actually want to re-sign Bogaerts, which is up for debate after some developments over the weekend. But if they do, they're going to have to really pony up after Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Phillies were reportedly high on Bogaerts, who is a free agent for the first time in his career after he opted out of the final years of his contract with the Red Sox. But Dave Dombrowski opted to go with Turner, who is a year younger than Bogaerts.

With Turner off the market, that leaves Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson as the big-name shortstops in free agency. Turner's massive deal with the Phillies, which includes a full no-trade clause, should only drive up the price for everyone else.

And now that the Dodgers have a whole at shortstop, they could turn their attention to someone like Bogaerts.