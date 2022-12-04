Watch CBS News
Red Sox reportedly have 'not made a competitive offer' for Xander Bogaerts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON – The MLB hot stove is starting to simmer. But there isn't much action when it comes to Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox.

According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the free agent shortstop has been meeting in person with teams over the weekend.

The troubling part for Red Sox fans is the next part of Abraham's report as he added Boston has "not made a competitive offer."

Peter Gammons reported last week that Bogaerts had "severed ties" with the Red Sox, though his agent  and the team both later disputed that.

Either way, negotiations don't appear to be going well so far.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 3:35 PM

