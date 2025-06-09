Immigrant communities, organizations in Massachusetts concerned about Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump's travel ban has gone into effect, impacting 12 countries. Its implementation is sending ripples through Boston's immigrant communities.

"I think this is going to hit the Haitian community and the Latino community the hardest in Massachusetts without a doubt," said Alex Train, the COO of La Colaborativa, an organization promoting the social and economic welfare of the Latinx and other immigrant communities.

Countries impacted by travel ban

The ban will inhibit travel in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"This means that if you have a loved one who passes, you won't be able to attend a funeral overseas," explains Train. "A lot of families right now are expediting their travel plans."

Train saying some people tried to leave and come back before the ban went into effect.

Economic implications

"Nobody is going to want to come here whether it's for business, pleasure, or tourism, and we will regrettably see the economic implications of this," said Train.

Train says some Haitian and Latinx business owners tell him they are worried about their employees or even foreign trade interests. "This is preventing the business owner down the street from taking a trip in order to execute a new contract," said Train.

There are also international college students coming here to start their own careers.

"The question that I have gotten from a lot these students is should I just leave because I don't want to end up in an ICE detention center," said Fatema Ahmad with the Muslim Justice League. "For so many people, the immigration process can actually take decades."

As they wait and wait, life events do continue here and in their home country.

"Most people are rightfully questioning whether they should travel here," Ahmad said. "Folks are worried about traveling out of the country and not getting back."

This doesn't even take into account the future World Cup happening locally, or the Olympics in Los Angeles, where both will feature fans who may want to come support their country.