Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495

CHELMSFORD – A trailer hauling an MBTA Orange Line car dislodged from the truck that was pulling it along Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police said no one was hurt during the incident, which happened prior to Route 3.

A trailer hauling an Orange Line train became dislodged from the truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

Lanes were closed to traffic so a heavy-duty tow truck can get to the scene to remove the trailer from the road.

No further information is currently available.