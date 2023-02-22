Watch CBS News
Local News

Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495
Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495 00:25

CHELMSFORD – A trailer hauling an MBTA Orange Line car dislodged from the truck that was pulling it along Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police said no one was hurt during the incident, which happened prior to Route 3.

img-1289-1.jpg
A trailer hauling an Orange Line train became dislodged from the truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

Lanes were closed to traffic so a heavy-duty tow truck can get to the scene to remove the trailer from the road.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.