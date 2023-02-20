Storm to bring sleet, freezing rain to southern New England, snow up north

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wintry mess coming Wednesday night and Thursday.

This will NOT be a big snowstorm, at least not in southern New England. It will start as snow but, rather quickly, within a few hours, change to a mix of sleet and rain. Sleet will be the predominant precipitation type overnight, particularly in areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike and away from the immediate coastline.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into effect for parts of the region. This generally sparks thoughts of plows and shovels but the main concern here will be the freezing rain.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Light ice accretion of 0.01 to 0.1" will make for very dangerous travel on Thursday morning. Likely reserved to locations north of the Pike and especially Worcester County. Treated roadways and ice melt will go a long way to help the threat but we should all be prepared for slick travel Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Here's a quick refresher on how sleet is formed as I think that will be the predominant precipitation type with this storm north of the Pike.

Essentially, the precipitation starts as snow coming out of the clouds. It then falls into a layer of above freezing temperatures between 5,000 and 10,000 feet. The snow will melt to liquid (rain) in this layer. The liquid then falls into a layer of below freezing air (in the lowest 5,000 feet) and refreezes into ice pellets known as sleet. These are those little balls of ice that tend to bounce or "ping" off of the windshield of your car or off your roof.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Sleet does not adhere to surfaces like freezing rain does and therefore, is not as dangerous. If the warm layer were to expand, leaving a smaller freezing layer just at the ground level, this is when freezing rain would form. We cannot rule this out in spots on Thursday and early Friday.

In general, areas in southeastern Massachusetts will see mainly rain. Farther north, near the Pike, it will be a rain and sleet mixture. Closer to the Mass.- New Hampshire border, expect a later change from snow and then a whole bunch of sleet on top.

If you are looking for straight snow, you have to head ever farther north. I would say anywhere north of Concord, New Hampshire should be just about all snow.

Expecting between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow in those northern ski areas, just in time for the end of vacation week!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

TIMING

Wednesday day time will be quiet with clouds increasing though the afternoon. We will see the first flakes in the air around sunset Wednesday. By 6 to 7 p.m. the steady precipitation will be moving in.

Again, it will start as snow for most (except southeastern Mass.), but quickly change to sleet from southwest to northeast in the first several hours of the storm. By midnight and thereafter, the sleet/snow line will be up into New Hampshire.

During the day on Thursday, most of the area will be in a bit of a lull. Expecting just some light, spotty sleet and freezing rain during the daylight hours.

Thursday night we will likely get one final burst of steadier precipitation. Once again, expecting a mix of mostly ice and rain, perhaps enough to make things slippery again. This will taper off before the morning commute Friday.

HOW MUCH?

As for snow and sleet accumulation, it is obviously highly dependent on how fast the changeover occurs Wednesday night. Sleet does not readily accumulate. If anything, it will compact the initial snow layer down.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We expect a coating to an inch of sleet and snow south of Route 2 and including all towns along the Pike. A large part of this will be compacted and washed away.

We are forecasting 1-to-3" of heavy, wet snow and sleet in northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire.

From Keene, N.H. to Manchester, N.H. and up through Concord, 3-to-6 inches of snow with some sleet on top.

Farther north into the northern ski areas, 6-12 inches of fresh snow!

After that, it turns quite cold. Low temperatures early on Saturday will be in the single digits and highs Saturday afternoon will stay well below freezing. Winter not nearly done with us yet.

