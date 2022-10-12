Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer crash sends watermelons spilling onto Fall River road

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALL RIVER – Drivers had to deal with an unusual traffic hazard in Fall River during their Tuesday night drive.

A tractor-trailer crash left smashed watermelons strewn across Route 79 near North Main Street.

watermelon-truck-vo-11p.jpg
Watermelons on Route 79 in Fall River following a crash. CBS Boston

The truck rolled over, spilling its cargo into the northbound lanes.

The Fall River fire chief said the driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.

