Tractor-trailer crash sends watermelons spilling onto Fall River road

FALL RIVER – Drivers had to deal with an unusual traffic hazard in Fall River during their Tuesday night drive.

A tractor-trailer crash left smashed watermelons strewn across Route 79 near North Main Street.

Watermelons on Route 79 in Fall River following a crash. CBS Boston

The truck rolled over, spilling its cargo into the northbound lanes.

The Fall River fire chief said the driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.