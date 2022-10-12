Tractor-trailer crash sends watermelons spilling onto Fall River road
FALL RIVER – Drivers had to deal with an unusual traffic hazard in Fall River during their Tuesday night drive.
A tractor-trailer crash left smashed watermelons strewn across Route 79 near North Main Street.
The truck rolled over, spilling its cargo into the northbound lanes.
The Fall River fire chief said the driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.
