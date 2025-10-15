Toxic algae bloom expands before Head of the Charles Regatta

Areas around the Charles River are showing signs of change as preparations and staging are in full swing days before one of the world's premier rowing events. At the same time, rowers are hoping for some positive news when it comes to the levels of a harmful bacteria in the water blooming late into the year.

For decades, rower Andy O'Brien has been competing in the Head of the Charles Regatta. But while training this year he noticed something different, widespread blooms of toxic blue-green algae coating parts of the river.

"It's usually down in the basin mostly," O'Brien said. "But this year, I mean, it just shot up the whole river."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a health advisory for a wide portion of the Charles, saying exposure to the water could be harmful to people and pets. The blooms, known scientifically as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that cause skin irritation, gastrointestinal illness and even neurological effects.

Marielena Lima, who monitors the river for the Charles River Watershed Association, said the bloom's persistence this year has been unusual.

"This year the bloom currently is in its 11th week," she said. "We didn't expect it to expand even more this season, so that's definitely new."

Recent nor'easter may offer relief

However, the recent nor'easter and cooler temperatures may offer some relief.

"We are hopeful that the rain that we got the last few days and with the cooler weather that that'll give us the right conditions that we need to really finally break this cyanobacteria bloom," Lima added.

The Department of Public Health said new testing showed bacteria levels dropping below safety thresholds at Magazine Beach and the Boston University Boathouse. Results from another round of testing are expected Thursday.

If those results show further improvement, the advisory could be lifted for areas upstream of MIT, clearing the race path for thousands of rowers descending on the Charles for the regatta this weekend.

"I would never drink the Charles water anyhow," O'Brien joked. "But I'm less tempted to do it now, for sure."