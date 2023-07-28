National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit southwestern New Hampshire

Possible tornado causes damage in New Hampshire

KEENE, N.H. - Did a tornado touch down in New Hampshire during Thursday's storms?

A trained spotter reported that a funnel cloud reached the ground with rapid rotation in Roxbury, New Hampshire, just south of Keene at 2:54 p.m.

It was not photographed or recorded on video, so the National Weather Service will head out to southwestern New Hampshire Friday morning to survey the damage from Keene to Dublin, N.H.