National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit southwestern New Hampshire
KEENE, N.H. - Did a tornado touch down in New Hampshire during Thursday's storms?
A trained spotter reported that a funnel cloud reached the ground with rapid rotation in Roxbury, New Hampshire, just south of Keene at 2:54 p.m.
It was not photographed or recorded on video, so the National Weather Service will head out to southwestern New Hampshire Friday morning to survey the damage from Keene to Dublin, N.H.
