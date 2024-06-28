Second tornado touched down in Massachusetts Wednesday, National Weather Service confirms

REHOBOTH - A second tornado touched down in Massachusetts Wednesday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Friday.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado was on the ground in Rehoboth for a minute Wednesday night. The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 90 miles per hour.

Downed trees in Rehoboth after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down on June 26, 2024. Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

Downed trees and other damage could be seen in Rehoboth Friday as crews working on cleaning up.

This is the second tornado confirmed to pass through Massachusetts Wednesday night. On Thursday, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 touched down in Lincoln, Rhode Island and passed through Cumberland, Rhode Island before it ended up in North Attleboro.