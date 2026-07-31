Tony Romo on leave from CBS Sports after arrest in Wisconsin on charge of driving while intoxicated

CBS Sports placed lead NFL analyst Tony Romo on leave Friday, just over one week after he was arrested in Wisconsin, accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," CBS Sports said in a statement.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was pulled over on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 23, after he was allegedly seen passing cars illegally. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had "red glassy eyes" and an "odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage."

Romo initially told the officer he hadn't been drinking, but later admitted to having at least one beverage. He also performed poorly on a field sobriety test, authorities said.

Deputies later found an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle before it was towed, the sheriff's office said.

Body camera video captured Romo's now viral arrest and field sobriety test performance.

Romo is charged with operating while intoxicated, which does not carry jail time for a first offense. He has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Neither Romo nor his attorney have commented on the case. The 46-year-old is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Romo will be replaced in the broadcast booth by J.J. Watt, a three-time winner of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award who joined CBS Sports last summer.