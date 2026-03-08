Tommy Novak scores in overtime to lift the Penguins past the Bruins, 5-4

Tommy Novak scored 17 seconds into overtime to complete a wild comeback in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Anthony Mantha scored two third-period goals to help Pittsburgh — playing without franchise cornerstones Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin — snap a three-game losing streak. Second in the Metropolitan Division, Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 19 games.

Crosby is out a minimum of four weeks because of a lower-body injury and Malkin served the second of a five-game suspension for slashing Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin in the head.

Egor Chinakhov added a power-play goal, Connor Dewar also scored and Arturs Silovs stopped 22 shots. Chinakhov has 14 goals this season and 11 goals in 25 games with Pittsburgh.

Pavel Zacha had his second career hat trick, and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston. The Bruins have lost five of their last eight. They have a three-point lead for the final wild-card spot in the East.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for the Bruins.

Pittsburgh had its second three-goal comeback this season. The last time the Penguins had a three-goal comeback without Crosby and Malkin was February 10, 2001, against New Jersey.

Mantha became the first Pittsburgh player to score multiple game-tying goals in a third period since Alex Kovalev on March 23, 2002, against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-1 in the third period, but Dewar and Mantha scored 33 seconds apart to tie it.

Zacha completed his hat trick at 8:34 of the third period, but Mantha tied it again for Pittsburgh with 8:42 to go when he tapped in a rebound from the left post.

Up next

Bruins: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Penguins: Begin a five-game trip at Carolina on Tuesday night.