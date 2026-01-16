Tom Brady says his TB12 brand is "winding down"

It's the end of an era for Tom Brady's TB12 health and wellness brand.

The former New England Patriots quarterback said on social media that "After an incredible run, TB12 is winding down."

"I'm grateful to everyone who believed in the mission," the seven-time Super Bowl champ posted. "TB12 shaped how I see performance and wellness, and I'm proud of what we built together."

TB12 is being folded into the Nobull fitness brand, which was founded in Boston in 2015. Brady said in 2024 that TB12 and Nobull were merging, "forming one complete wellness company that at its core, will help people become the best version of themselves."

"The goal for us is massive growth that will change the game in training and nutrition for the world," Brady said at the time.

Brady founded TB12 a decade ago with his personal trainer Alex Guerrero. The "TB12 method" emphasized special workout regimens focusing on muscle pliability rather than strength training. It also sold nutrition manuals for $200 that promoted an anti-inflammatory diet with unique recipes like avocado ice cream. Brady credited the program with allowing him to play in the NFL at the highest levels into his 40s.

There were TB12 sports performance and recovery center facilities in Foxboro and Boylston Street in Boston where Patriots fans could train like Brady. Both stores closed in 2023. The TB12 program was also taught in some Massachusetts schools and to kids in Florida after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.